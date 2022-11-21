Allen recorded three solo tackles, including two sacks, in Sunday's 23-10 victory over the Texans.

Allen was able to bring down Davis Mills for a sack in the first quarter before later doing it again in the third period, registering his first multi-sack performance of the season. Overall, the defensive tackle has now produced 39 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, while deflecting three passes, intercepting another and forcing a fumble over 11 games this year.

