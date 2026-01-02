default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson will start Sunday's game against the Eagles, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn named Johnson as his Week 18 starter on Friday, ruling out Marcus Mariota (hand) for a second straight week. Washington will also be missing LT Laremy Tunsil (oblique) against an Eagles team that's expected to rest many starters.

More News