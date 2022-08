Blanton was claimed off waivers by the Commanders on Sunday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Blanton's departure from the Rams was a bit of a surprise, as he was initially expected to be the No. 2 tight end for the Rams this season. However, the 26-year-old will find new opportunity in Washington, where he'll likely be competing for the same No. 2 role behind Logan Thomas (knee).