The Chiefs released Blanton on Tuesday.

Blanton spent time on Kansas City's practice squad down the stretch of last season after parting ways with the Rams in November. The 27-year-old never appeared in a game for the Chiefs in 2022, and he couldn't manage to carve out a role during his first preseason with the team. Blanton appeared in 15 games with the Rams from 2021 to 2022, catching six of nine targets for 72 yards.