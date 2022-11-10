The Rams signed Blanton to the practice squad Thursday.
Blanton started the season on Kansas City's practice squad before signing with the Rams' active roster in late September. The 27-year-old then played 25 offensive snaps from Weeks 3 through 6, catching two passes (on two targets) for 35 yards, but he was then waived Tuesday after fellow tight end Brycen Hopkins returned from a suspension. Blanton should serve as a potential game-day elevation if Hopkins and/or Tyler Higbee are forced to miss time with injury at any point this season.