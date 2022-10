Blanton brought in his only target for seven yards in Monday's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.

Blanton's usage creeped up slightly in his second week working in place of Brycen Hopkins (suspension), taking the field for eight offensive snaps and catching his lone target. Tyler Higbee saw a whopping 14 targets and was on the field for 69 offensive snaps, leaving Blanton's usage at a minimum, a trend that will likely continue with just one more week before Hopkins returns.