Thomas was activated from the PUP list Monday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 31-year-old tight end is now eligible to practice and figures to be eased in over the next few weeks. It's still unclear if he'll be ready for Week 1 against Jacksonville, coming back from December surgery to fix an ACL tear that reportedly was accompanied by meniscus and MCL damage. The Commanders are awfully banged up at tight end even behind Thomas, with converted college QB Armani Rogers getting most of the first-team snaps this preseason in the absence of Thomas, John Bates (calf) and Cole Turner (hamstring). It was Bates who filled in as the starter last year after Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones (now with the Giants) suffered injuries.
