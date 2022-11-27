Thomas (ribs/illness) is active Week 12 against the Falcons.
Despite catching five of six targets for 65 yards in Week 11, Thomas remained bothered by a ribs injury into the practice week, in addition to dealing with an illness. He'll overcome both of those obstacles to suit up Sunday against Atlanta -- a team that has allowed 62 receptions to opposing tight ends this season, which is tied with Miami for the second-most in the league.
