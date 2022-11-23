Thomas (rib) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
He was listed with the same rib injury last week and ended up catching five of six targets for 65 yards in a win over the Texans. Production like that hasn't been the norm for Thomas this year, but he could have more useful weeks as he's further removed from the ACL tear he suffered last year and the calf injury that cost him three weeks earlier this season. The Commanders host the Falcons in Week 12.
