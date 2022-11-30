Thomas (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas played through the rib injury and an illness Sunday against Atlanta, catching one pass for seven yards on three targets. He's now played five straight games since missing three with a calf injury, averaging only 1.6 catches for 16.8 yards on 3.2 targets despite playing more than half of Washington's offensive snaps in every game, including 68 percent or better the past four weeks. Thomas should be able to play against the Giants on Sunday but can't be relied upon for more than a catch or two.
