The Commanders exercised Sweat's fifth-year team option for 2023 on Wednesday.
As a result, the 2019 first-round pick will be due $10.89 million in the final year of his rookie deal. During the upcoming season -- his fourth in the NFL -- Sweat is set to reprise a starting role at defensive end opposite Chase Young (knee), who is still recovering from a torn ACL. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 24 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in 10 games.
