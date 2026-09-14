White rushed seven times for 22 yards and caught two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's loss to Dallas in Week 1.

White had a long run of nine yards but was held to 13 yards across his other six carries. He did see a substantial amount of action, logging 27 offensive snaps to Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 33, with Kaytron Allen mixing in for six yards. White was the only one of the trio to gain positive yards through the air, and he's likely to feature as the Commanders' top pass-catching back in 2026 while mostly deferring to Croskey-Merritt on the ground.