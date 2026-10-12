White (shoulder) rushed seven times for 18 yards while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Giants.

White recorded 20 scrimmage yards on seven touches in his return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Jacory Croskey-Merritt led Washington's running backs with 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, while White and Austin Ekeler each drew one target out of the backfield. Ekeler's return to Washington could prove problematic for White, as the two veteran running backs could split passing-down work while Croskey-Merritt continues to get most of the carries. White could get more opportunities if the Commanders are forced to play catch-up against the 5-0 49ers in Week 6.