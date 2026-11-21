White (heel) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Bengals.

White was tacked on to the Commanders' Week 11 injury report Friday as limited due to a heel issue, and he followed it up with a DNP one day later before getting tagged ahead of Monday's matchup. At the same time, current IR member Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) completed a full week of drills and also is listed as questionable. If he's activated by Monday afternoon, he'll vie with Austin Ekeler and White for touches, assuming the latter avoids inactive status about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.