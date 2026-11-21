White (heel) was not on the field during the opening portion of Saturday's practice session, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

White was limited in Friday's practice due to a heel injury, but he was not on the field for the portion of Saturday's session open to the media. That puts his availability for Monday's game against the Bengals in jeopardy, although the Commanders could welcome back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) if the latter is cleared to be activated from injured reserve. Austin Ekeler and Robert Henry represent Washington's other options out of the backfield in the event that both White and Croskey-Merritt don't play.