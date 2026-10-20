White rushed seven times for 27 yards and brought in four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (IR, groin) unavailable, White worked as the de facto lead back despite Jeremy McNichols making his season debut. The ground attack took a back seat when the Commanders fell behind by a 20-3 margin going into intermission, but White was able to make an impact as a receiver. White posted his second receiving touchdown as a member of the Commanders as well, recording a nine-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter for the final points of the night. With Croskey-Merritt out for at least three additional games, White could continue to see fairly solid volume in a Week 8 home matchup against the Eagles on Sunday night, Nov. 1, following a Week 7 bye.