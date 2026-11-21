White (heel) is trending toward being available for Monday's game against the Bengals, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

White has been working through a heel injury, but head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Saturday that the fifth-year running back should be available to play. White has operated as the Commanders' RB1 over the team's last four games, but his role will likely shrink for Week 11 given that Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Monday night's game.