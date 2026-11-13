White rushed 11 times for 47 yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

White led the Commanders' ground attack once again, posting a team high in rushing yards and tying for the team lead in rush attempts with Jayden Daniels. The veteran back wasn't as involved as usual as a receiver, however, capping the overall quality of his fantasy performance. White could also see Jacory Croskey-Merritt (IR, groin) make his return for a Week 11 home matchup against the Bengals on Monday night, Nov. 23, a development that would likely relegate the former to a complementary role he'd presumably share with Austin Ekeler.