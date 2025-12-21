Commanders' Sam Cosmi: Confirmed to have concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cosmi is in concussion protocol following Saturday's loss to Philadelphia, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Cosmi was pulled late in the fourth quarter Saturday and was evaluated for a concussion. With testing having confirmed that diagnosis, the veteran offensive lineman will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he can return to action. If Cosmi can't play Christmas Day against Dallas, Andrew Wylie or Nick Allegretti could start at right guard.