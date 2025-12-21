Cosmi is in concussion protocol following Saturday's loss to Philadelphia, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Cosmi was pulled late in the fourth quarter Saturday and was evaluated for a concussion. With testing having confirmed that diagnosis, the veteran offensive lineman will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he can return to action. If Cosmi can't play Christmas Day against Dallas, Andrew Wylie or Nick Allegretti could start at right guard.