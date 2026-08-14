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Commanders' Stefon Diggs: Not suiting up Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Diggs isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Dolphins.

After the Patriots released Diggs in March, he finally found in a landing spot in the early stages of training camp, inking a one-year, $12 million contract to join the Commanders. While he has a week of practice under his belt with his new squad, he'll have to wait until at least Saturday, Aug. 22 at Detroit to get some in-game preseason reps with new QB Jayden Daniels and top WR Terry McLaurin. In 17 regular-season games for New England last season, Diggs put together an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets.

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