McLaurin recorded three receptions on seven targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 55-23 NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

McLaurin was predictably the focus of the strong Philadelphia secondary and was blanketed by Quinyon Mitchell for much of the game. That led to a subpar performance, though he did manage an impressive 36-yard touchdown catch and run midway through the second quarter to account for the majority of his production. Though his campaign ended on a sour note, McLaurin managed a career-best 13 touchdowns while also tallying his highest catch total since 2020 across 17 regular-season games.