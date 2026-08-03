Commanders' Treylon Burks: Back at practice

Burks (foot) returned to Commanders practice Saturday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Burks missed Thursday's practice due to a sore foot, but he wasn't held out of action long. That's good news for the 2022 first-round draft pick, as he has an opportunity during training camp to compete for a major role in the offense. Antonio Williams and Luke McCaffrey are among the other players jostling for the No. 2 WR role behind Terry McLaurin in an unsettled Washington receiver corps.