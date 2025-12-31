The Commanders placed Biadasz (ankle/knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Biadasz will miss the regular-season finale Sunday against the Eagles after he was injured on Christmas Day against Dallas. Nick Allegretti kicked over to center to replace Biadasz following the injury. Signed to a three-year, $30 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, Biadasz is currently under contract through 2026. He's started 31 of a possible 34 regular-season games with Washington.