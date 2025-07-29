Owens (ankle) took first-team reps in training camp last week, Hayley Salvatore of Commanders.com reports.

Owens ended the 2024 season on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Week 16. His high-level play on special teams last season has earned him an expanded role on defense, but to what degree the Commanders have not decided yet. The 24-year-old could be in position to start at safety after Jeremy Chinn left in the offseason.