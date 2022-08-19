Schweitzer has been absent from practice with a hip injury, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports.
Schweitzer is currently unavailable at practice while he nurses a hip injury, making it unlikely he's available for Saturday's matchup with the Chiefs. The severity of his injury has not been disclosed, but more information on his status will likely be provided as the preseason nears it's conclusion next week.
