Schweitzer (concussion) was given a designation to return to practice Wednesday, opening the window for the center to return from injured reserve.

Schweitzer has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a concussion, but the Commanders now have 21 days to add the 29-year-old back onto the roster. It's possible that Schweitzer could suit up and replace starter Tyler Larsen in Sunday's matchup against the Giants, given that he cleared the concussion protocol back on Nov. 21.