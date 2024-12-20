Ertz (concussion/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Ertz was diagnosed with a concussion during the Commanders' Week 15 win at New Orleans, but after missing Wednesday's practice, he was limited Thursday while wearing a black, non-contact jersey and maintained that activity level one day later. He still must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up this weekend, and ultimately his status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest. John Bates and Ben Sinnott are on hand to cover for Ertz if the latter is inactive.