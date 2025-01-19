Ertz (head) returned to Saturday's divisional-round game in Detroit, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
In the first half of Saturday's back-and-forth affair, Ertz was checked for a concussion following a fourth-down connection with Jayden Daniels that eventually was followed by a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Ertz announced his return to the game with a TD of his own just before halftime and will look to build upon his 3-18-1 line on three targets.
More News
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Getting concussion check•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Ready for Saturday•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Meager output in Sunday's win•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Six TDs in last seven games•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Scores twice on SNF•