Ertz (head) returned to Saturday's divisional-round game in Detroit, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

In the first half of Saturday's back-and-forth affair, Ertz was checked for a concussion following a fourth-down connection with Jayden Daniels that eventually was followed by a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Ertz announced his return to the game with a TD of his own just before halftime and will look to build upon his 3-18-1 line on three targets.