Ertz is not being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

After being signed to the Eagles' practice squad Sept. 22, Ertz was elevated three straight weeks and produced a 3-22-0 receiving line on eight targets. However, he's reached the maximum with the three elevations and would need to be signed to Philadelphia's active roster in order to suit up again on game day. Ertz may no longer be needed due to Dallas Goedert returning to action in Week 5. Plus, Grant Calcaterra (back) and Eli Stowers (quadriceps), both of whom are still on IR, are on the verge of being activated.