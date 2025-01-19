Ertz brought in all five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

The veteran tight end finished second in receptions for the Commanders, but he was only fourth in receiving yards thanks to his short-area role. However, Ertz's value went beyond the stat sheet Saturday, even though his five-yard touchdown grab late in the first half did extend Washington's lead to 10 points at the time. Additionally, Ertz was able to convert a key fourth down early in the second quarter that led to him being checked for a concussion and which helped lead to a Brian Robinson one-yard touchdown run, and he also managed to handle a tricky bounce and recover an onside kick with 5:01 remaining and Washington up by 14 points. Ertz should once again play a key complementary role in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Rams or his old Eagles squad on Sunday, Jan. 26.