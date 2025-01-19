Ertz is under evaluation for a concussion during Saturday's divisional-round game at Detroit.

With the Commanders facing fourth-and-3 at the Lions' nine-yard line early in the second quarter, QB Jayden Daniels connected with Ertz for a seven-yard gain, but in the process of getting tackled the tight end took hits from multiple defenders and appeared to be banged-up afterward. If Ertz is diagnosed with a concussion, he'll finish Saturday's contest with two catches (on two targets) for 13 yards.