The Commanders agreed to terms with Ertz on a one-year, $6.25 million contract Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ertz can earn up to $9 million with incentives. Returning to Washington always made the most sense for the 34-year-old tight end after he appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Commanders last season, reeling in 66 of 91 targets for 654 yards and seven touchdowns as one of Jayden Daniels' safety blankets in the middle of the field and red zone. Ertz's seven scores were his most since back-to-back eight-TD seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the Eagles. He also had a productive postseason, securing 18 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown, including an 11-104-0 effort in the NFC championship loss to Philadelphia. Ertz should once again lead Washington's tight end room in 2025.