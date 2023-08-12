Durden will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opening matchup with the Jaguars due to a concussion, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Durden presumably suffered the concussion recently at practice. The undrafted free agent is competing against a plethora of pass catchers in an already crowded Cowboy's wide receiver room, so his absence is not advantageous for his chances going forward. He will need to clear the league's concussion protocols before the opportunity to suit up for any game going forward.