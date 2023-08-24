Durden (knee) suffered a non-contact knee injury during Wednesday's practice, and there is concern he may have suffered a torn ACL, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Durden was carted off the practice field with a knee injury Wednesday, and the wideout will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the issue. Gehlken reports that multiple people familiar with the situation are concerned that Durden's ACL may not be intact. The 24-year-old has impressed as an undrafted free agent rookie in camp thus far. A serious knee injury would be a major blow for Durden, as the receiver seemed like a good bet to make the the Cowboys' practice squad to start the season at the very least.