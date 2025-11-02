Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Missing second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanborn (groin) has been ruled ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Sanborn will be in for his second consecutive absence after being unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week. He was supplanted as a starting linebacker in Week 5, though he still contributes some defensive snaps as well as on special teams.
