Coach Brian Schottenheimer noted Monday that Mingo is in line to undergo additional tests on his knee, Jon Machota of The Athleticreports.

Mingo suffered a PCL injury during Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, and while he is slated to get further testing, Schottenheimer told reporters, "I don't think it's gonna be terribly serious." When available, the 24-year-old is looking to cement his standing in a Dallas wide receiver room that also includes CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin. The 2023 second-rounder played in 17 regular games last season (nine with Carolina and eight with Dallas), finishing with a combined 167 yards on 17 receptions.