Butler tore his ACL during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants and will be out for the rest of the season, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Butler tore his ACL late in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' Week 13 win. He saw additional snaps on defense over the last three games due to Trevon Diggs being sidelined with a groin injury, and Butler will end his 2024 regular season with 21 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass defenses across five games. Butler will likely be placed on injured reserve, and he'll shift his focus on recovery and rehab and aim to be ready for the 2025 campaign.