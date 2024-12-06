Butler tore his ACL during the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Giants in Week 13 and is set to go on injured reserve, Josh Sanchez of SI.com reports.

Butler tore his ACL in the final minutes of the Cowboys' Week 13 win. He saw extended playing time in his last three outings due to Trevon Diggs being sidelined with a groin injury, and Butler will finish the 2024 campaign with 21 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass defenses across five regular-season games. The 28-year-old Butler will shift his focus on rehabbing from his ACL injury and aim to be fully healthy for the 2025 campaign.