Diggs (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Diggs was unable to play against the Commanders this past Sunday due to a groin injury. He didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, but he's given himself a chance to play Thursday after practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday. Diggs' official status won't likely be known until about 90 minutes before Thursday's 4:30 p.m. kickoff.