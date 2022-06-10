The Texans released Daniels on Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Daniels signed a contract with Houston in May after spending three years in Arizona. However, the Texans have opted to move on from the veteran tight end in favor of former Bengals tight end Mason Schreck, who signed with Houston on Friday.
