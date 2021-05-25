Westbrook (knee) expects to be cleared for football activities soon, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.
The 2017 fourth-round pick suffered an ACL tear in October, wrapping up his fourth pro season with only one reception in two games. He slid down the depth chart even before he was injured, and Westbrook now finds himself a free agent while rehabbing from major surgery. He's reportedly been in contact with the 49ers, but he'll likely need to compete for a roster spot regardless of where he ends up signing.