DeVier Posey: Let go by Baltimore
Posey was waived by the Ravens on Friday.
Posey had an encouraging preseason, in which the 28-year old appeared to be building a rapport with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, but evidently did not show well enough to secure a spot on the Raven's 53-man roster. The 2012 third-rounder will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
