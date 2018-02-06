Posey signed a contract Tuesday with the Ravens.

A third-round pick of the Texans in 2012, Posey spent three unremarkable seasons in the NFL before washing out of the league following the 2014 campaign. The wideout has since plied his trade in the Canadian Football League the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, who he helped lead to a league championship en route to claiming Grey Cup MVP honors. Now 28 years old, Posey is hopeful that his successful run in Canada will put him in better position to make an impact in the passing game in his second trial in the NFL.