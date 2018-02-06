Ravens' DeVier Posey: Signs with Baltimore
Posey signed a contract Tuesday with the Ravens.
A third-round pick of the Texans in 2012, Posey spent three unremarkable seasons in the NFL before washing out of the league following the 2014 campaign. The wideout has since plied his trade in the Canadian Football League the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, who he helped lead to a league championship en route to claiming Grey Cup MVP honors. Now 28 years old, Posey is hopeful that his successful run in Canada will put him in better position to make an impact in the passing game in his second trial in the NFL.
More News
-
Jets acquire WR DeVier Posey from the Texans•
-
Tom Savage among Houston Texans inactives for finale•
-
Texans list lengthy injury report for Week 17•
-
Texans declare Andre Johnson, Arian Foster active vs. Ravens•
-
Texans list Andre Johnson, Arian Foster as probable for Sunday•
-
DeVier Posey could be active on Sunday against the Colts•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....