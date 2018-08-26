Posey brought in both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.

Posey provided a nifty 21-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Lamar Jackson early in the fourth quarter, pushing the Ravens' lead to 24-10 at the time. While encouraging, the 28-year-old's score may not be enough to vault him far enough up the depth chart to keep him on the final roster, especially given Tim White's impressive performance Saturday. Posey will get one more opportunity to make his case in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Redskins.