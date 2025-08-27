Duvernay was released by the Bears on Wednesday.

The wide receiver signed a one-year deal with Chicago in March but ended up falling short of the 53-man roster in a crowded receiver room led by DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. Duvernay has just 15 catches for 97 yards over the last two regular seasons with the Jaguars and Ravens, and he last caught an NFL touchdown in 2022 with Baltimore. Now, the 2020 third-round pick of the Ravens will look for his next opportunity.