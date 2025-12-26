Brewer (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brewer managed to log a limited session Friday after missing consecutive practices earlier in the week, but it may not be enough for the center to suit up for Sunday's contest. If the Dolphins feel they cannot risk further injury to the lineman's neck, Daniel Brunskill will likely start at center.