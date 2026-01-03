Dolphins' Aaron Brewer: Questionable for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewer (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
A neck injury prevented Brewer from playing in the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Buccaneers, and he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's regular-season finale after logging a limited practice Friday. Andrew Meyer would likely start at center for a second consecutive game if Brewer is not cleared to return.
