Brewer (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A neck injury prevented Brewer from playing in the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Buccaneers, and he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's regular-season finale after logging a limited practice Friday. Andrew Meyer would likely start at center for a second consecutive game if Brewer is not cleared to return.