Wilson is emerging as a versatile weapon within the Dolphins offense, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

This is the same song reporters sung in minicamp, as Wilson has consistently lined up all over the formation this offseason -- out wide, in the slot, and in the backfield. The four-year vet was reportedly so impressed with how head coach Adam Gase had marketed this role to him in free agency this spring that Wilson turned down other starting offers from the Ravens, Bills and Bears. While his upside may not be all that high within a Ryan Tannehill-led offense, Wilson at least seems to have a respectable floor in 2018 given how the Miami coaching staff is preparing to manufacture ways to get him the ball artificially.