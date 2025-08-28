Meyer (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Tuesday, though he was designated to return.

The center will have to miss at least four regular-season games but may be able to return after that. Meyer signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and stuck with the team the whole year, though he did not appear in any regular-season games. Meyer is behind Aaron Brewer and Daniel Brunskill on Miami's depth chart, both of whom have played in more than 70 regular-season games.