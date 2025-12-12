Meyer (undisclosed) had his practice window opened by the Dolphins on Thursday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

Meyer was placed on injured reserve back in August, though he was designated to return at the time, meaning he would have to miss at least four regular-season games. He ended up missing 13, and while he's still not off IR, he at least now has a chance to return for Monday's clash with the Steelers. Aaron Brewer and Daniel Brunskill remain ahead of Meyer on the depth chart.